Mahtomedi won the Section 4AA championship Friday and will have entrants in five events at the state meet. The top three teams were Mahtomedi 192, St. Anthony Village 130.5 and DeLaSalle 125. The two-day event was hosted by St. Anthony Village.
Mahtomedi had 1-2 finishes in two events.
Zephyr sophomore Olivia Thiele won the 400 dash (1:00.02) with freshman Allison Rippenrop second (1:00.92), each advancing to state.
Zephyr senior Erin Steinman won triple jump (35-1/2) with sophomore Kalli Malvey second (34-9 1/2), each advancing to state.
Mahtomedi won the 4x800 in 10:21.38 with Sarah Brings, Ella Prose, Amber Schaefer and Thiel.
Malvey won long jump and triple jump on Wednesday so she will compete in three field events at state.
In running events, Brings was third in the 1600 (5:38.33) with Gabby Fox fifth (5:51.81); Fox third in the 3200 (13:14.60); Anna Moseley fourth in the 200 (27.79); Breanna Albers fourth in the 400 (1:0.96); Emma Walek fifth in the 100 (13.30) with Abbey Bush eighth (13.62); and Prose eighth in the 800 (2:36.68)
Also placing in field events Friday were Natalie Jackson, third, shot put (30-11 1/2), with Kaia McKeown sixth (29-0); Steinman, fifth, pole vault (8-4) with Natalie Beaulieu seventh (6-10); and Abbey Bush, seventh, triple jump (31-10 1/4).
The Zephyrs 4x400 relay was second with Amber Schaefer, Madison Moeller, Rippentrop and Thiele (4:10.76). They were third in the 4x100 (51.16) and fourth in the 4x200 (1:49.37).
The Class 2A state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
