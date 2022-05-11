The Mahtomedi girls placed fourth among eight teams in the Section 5AAA true-team meet on Tuesday in Forest Lake.
Team scoring was Forest Lake 889.5, Blaine 864, Spring Lake Park 855.5, Mahtomedi 711.5, Centennial 700, Cambridge-Isanti 642.5, Irondale 563, Duluth East 497.
Kelli Malvey was high scorer for the Zephyrs, placing second in triple jump (35-0), fifth in 100 hurdles (17.13), and seventh in 300 hurdles (51.64).
Two sprinters placed second: Olivia Thiele in the 400 dash (1:00.00) and Anna Holst in the 200 dash (26.37).
Also finishing top ten were: Erin Steinman, third, triple jump (33-11 1/2); Campbell Waldspurger, fifth, 800 run (2:27.73); Anna Mosely, fifth, long jump (15-3); Gabby Fox, sixth, 3200 run (12:33), and 10th, 1600 run (5:40.73); Nkobwa Ngunu, seventh, shot put (33-5 1/2); Jacqelyn Ong, eighth, triple jump (32-3 1/2), and 10th, long jump (14-10 1/4); Ella Frazier, eighth, 100 dash (13.33); Breanna Elbers, eighth, 400 dash (1:03.72); Zoie Centers, ninth, long jump (14-11); Makayla Fischer, ninth, 1600 run (5:40.34); Zoie Centers, ninth, long jump; and Madison Moeller, ninth, 200 dash (27.73).
In relays, Mahtomedi was second in the 4x200 (1:49.45), second in the 4x800 (10:09), third in the 4x400 (4:16.57) and fourth in the 4x100 (51.84).
