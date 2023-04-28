The Mahtomedi girls placed fourth of eight teams in the Metro East Conference Mid-Season Meet on Thursday at Hill-Murray.
Team scoring was Two Rivers 168.5, Simley 129, Hastings 126, Mahtomedi 88, South St. Paul 61.5, Hill-Murray 53, Tartan 37 and North 36
Mahtomedi had one champion, sophomore Olivia Thiele in the 800 run with a time of 1:01.2.
The 4x200 team with Abbey Bush, Madison Moeller, Annie Moseley, and Ella Frazier placed second (1:54.35). Placing fourth were Erin Steinman in pole vault (7-6) and triple jump (33-2 1/2); Sarah Brings, 1600 run (5:43); Brooklyn Erickson, 3200 run (13:49); and Kelli Malley, high jump (4-10).
