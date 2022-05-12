White Bear Lake was runner-up in the Section 4AAA true-team meet Wednesday in Stillwater.
Tea scoring was Stillwater 891, White Bear Lake 808.5, Eagan 667, Woodbury 600, Hastings 532.5, East Ridge 482, Park 358, Tartan 334.
Oreolowa Olusi won shot put (38-2 3/4) and took second in discus (120-1). Keira Winds was seventh in shot put (29- 5 1/4) and Samantha Perez eight in discus (84-7).
Katelyn Porter was second in the 400 dash (1:01.51). Lys-aurele D’almeida took third in 100 dash (12.73).
Other top-ten finishes were: Annika Schroeder, sixth, 1600 (5:38.76), and seventh, 3200 (12:52.58); Riley Robovsky, sixth, high jump (4-8), and 10th, pole vault (8-0); Alyssa Hamlin, seventh, 200 (26.85); Grace Squires, eighth, pole vault (8-6); and Megan Ryan,10th, triple jump, (30-11 1/2).
Top relay finishes for the Bears were third in both the 4x800 and 4x200.
