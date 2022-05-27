Senior thrower Oreolusi Olusi was the bright spot for the White Bear Lake girls as they placed eighth in the Suburban East Conference track meet.
Olusi was discus champion with 122-3 on Tuesday and took second in shot put with 39-1 on Thursday behind a state champion from Mounds View, in action at Park High School in Cottage Grove.
Katelyn Porter placed third in the 800 meters and Lys-aurele D’almeida took fourth in the 100 dash.
Next for the Bears is Section 4AAA on May 31 and June 2 in Stillwater.
GIRLS
Team scoring
1. Mounds View 214.5
2. Roseville Area 177.5
3. Stillwater 136
4. Forest Lake 112.5
5. East Ridge 92
6. Woodbury 80
7. Irondale 68
8. White Bear Lake 55.5
9. Park 38
10. Cretin-Derham Hall 13
Bears points
100 dash — (4) Lys-aurele D’almeida 12.74
200 dash — (8) Temitope Adebisi 27.30
400 dash — none
800 run — (3) Katelyn Porter 2:17.42
1600 run — none
3200 — none
100 hurdles — none
300 hurdles — none
4x100 relay —6th place
4x200 — 6th place
4x400 — 7th place
4x800 — 5th place
Shot put — (2) Oreolusi Olusi 39-1
Discus — (1) Olusi 122-3
Long jump — none
Triple jump — none
High jump — (9) Riley Robovsky 4-6
Pole vault — none
