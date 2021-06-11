White Bear Lake nabbed three gold medals at the Section 4AA track meet and will have entrants in four events at the state meet.
The Bears placed third among 14 teams in action Tuesday and Thursday at Stillwater.
Oreoluwa Olusi, a junior, won shot put with 37 feet, 3 3/8 inches, leading a strong showing by three Bear throwers.
Katelyn Porter, a sophomore, was 400-meter champ with 59.71, breaking a minute for the first time. Danielle Madden, a senior, took second in the 200 dash in 25.85, also a personal best.
The Bears won the 4x400 relay with Porter, senior Melanie Pankow, eighth-grader Alyssa Hamlin and Madden in 4:07.39.
The state track meet will be held June 17-18-19 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Two five teams among 14 were (1) Roseville Area 217 (2) Stillwater 173 (3) White Bear Lake 123 (4) St. Paul Highland Park 114 and (5) St. Paul Central 99.
Jillian Ballata placed third in discus (108-6) and seventh in shot put with 33-1. Olusi was fifth in discus (105-8) with Khushi Bhakta seventh (101-0).
Also placing third were Autumn Maki in 100 dash (13.22), Pankow in the 800 run (2:19.53), and Claire Schneider in the 1600 run (5:17.45).
Anna Ryan took fourth in the 3200 (11:44.68) and fifth in the 1600 (5:23.95). Also scoring were Amanda Pendergast, sixth, 200 dash (27.92); Aminat Adegoke, seventh, 100 hurdles (17.59); and Lily Schneider, eighth, 800 run (2:31.86).
The 4x200 team placed third with Grace Bailey, Temitope Adebisi, Alyssa Hamlin and Madden (1:48.73).
— Bruce Strand
