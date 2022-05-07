White Bear Lake placed seventh of nine teams at the Wayzata Invitational on Friday.
Katelyn Porter had the Bears’ lone first, taking the 800 meters in 2:20.24. Lys-aurele D’almeida took second in the 100 dash (12.72). Oreoluwa Olusi was second in shot put 39-6 1/2, and sixth in discus (104-2).
Also scoring points were Alyssa Hamlin, third, 200 dash (26.60); Lily Schneider, seventh, 800 run (2:35.86); Annika Schroeder, seventh, 100 dash (12:16); Riley Robovsky, eighth, pole vault (8-0); and Megan Ryan, eighth, triple jump (32-1 1/4).
Team scoring was Minnetonka 225, Wayzata 107, Roseville Area 93.5, Brainerd 77, Moorhead 74, Mounds Vie 65.5, Bears 55.5, Chaska 41.5 and Maple Grove 40.
