porter

Katelyn Porter, shown here in an earlier meet, won the 800 at the Suburban East meet.

 Bruce Strand

White Bear Lake placed fifth among 10 teams, with one champion and two second-places, in the Suburban East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Forest Lake.

Team scoring was Roseville Area 218, Mounds View 190, Stillwater 174, Forest Lake 117.5, White Bear Lake 108.5, East Ridge 82, Woodbury 53, Irondale 28.5, Park 13.5, and Cretin-Derham Hall 5.

