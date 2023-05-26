White Bear Lake placed fifth among 10 teams, with one champion and two second-places, in the Suburban East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Forest Lake.
Team scoring was Roseville Area 218, Mounds View 190, Stillwater 174, Forest Lake 117.5, White Bear Lake 108.5, East Ridge 82, Woodbury 53, Irondale 28.5, Park 13.5, and Cretin-Derham Hall 5.
Bears senior Katelyn Porter placed first in the 800 in a personal best 2:14.64, winning by almost six seconds.
Placing second were Keira Windesh in discus with 110-2 1/2 and Josephine Mlejnek in high jump with 5-0.
Lys-Aurele d’Almeida placed third in the 100 dash (12.67). Also in the top eight (scoring points) were: Temitope Adebisi, fourth, high jump (4-8); Karen Enow, fourth, shot put (34-8 1/4); Alyssa Hamlin, fifth, 200 (26.64); Nola Hipkins, fifth 100 hurdles (17.16) and sixth, 300 hurdles (49.38); Kamaria Newton, sixth, 100 (13.05); and Samantha Perez, sixth, discus (100-1/2), and eighth, shot put (32-3 3/4).
The Bears top relay finish was third in the 4x100 with Sophia Haley, Newton, Autumn Maki and d’Almeida (49.67). The 4x200 and 4x400 were each fourth and the 4x800 seventh.
