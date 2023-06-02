White Bear Lake has state qualifiers in five events, including two relays, after placing second in the Section 4AA meet that concluded Thursday in Stillwater.
White Bear Lake has state qualifiers in five events, including two relays, after placing second in the Section 4AA meet that concluded Thursday in Stillwater.
Top three teams were Stillwater 315, the Bears 208 and Woodbury 131.5.
Katelyn Porter, Bear senior, won the 800 by over five seconds in 2:17.69. She’s the lone Bear individual section champion.
The Bears won the 4x100 and 4x200 relays. The 4x100 team won in 49.40 (just .08 ahead of Woodbury) with Elaina Hosfield, Kamaria Newton, Autumn Maki and Lys-Aurele d’Almeida. The 4x200 team won in 1:45.18 with Maki, Temitope Adebisi, Newton and Alyssa Hamlin.
d’Almeida took, a sophomore, second in the 100 dash (12.62), advancing to state.
Keira Windesh placed third in shot put (33-7) Thursday after qualifying for state Tuesday with second place in discus.
The Bears scored heavily in all four relays. The 4x400 was second (4:03.02) with Porter, Gabrielle Bohrer, d’Almeida, and Adebisi. The 4x800 team was third (10:40.96) with Amelia Nachtscheim, Lily Schneider, Madelyn Bryntsrom, and Brynn Heinsohn.
The Bears had three girls score in two field events. In pole vault, Brooklyn Gysbers was fifth (7-10), Josephine Mlejnek sixth (7-10) and Naadiya Carpenter seventh (7-4). In triple jump, Precious Boahen was seventh (32-1), Megan Ryan eighth (31-3 1/2) and Maddi Gonzalez de Galdeano ninth (31-1 1/2).
Placing fourth were Hamlin, 200 (26.86); Aveline McCabe, 1600 (5:30.32); and Nola Hipkins 100 hurdles (16.93). Placing fifth were Maki, 100 (13.15); Gabrielle Bohrer, 400 (1:02.54); and Samantha Perez, shot put (31-11). Clara Kolstad was sixth in he 1600 (5:32.98) and Schneider seventh in the 800 (2:36.06). Placing eighth were Elaine Hosfield, 200 (28.14); Grace Bailey, 400 (1:04.19); and de Galdeano, 100 hurdles (18.82). Placing ninth were Heinsohn, 800 (2:37.49), and Megan Ryan, 100 hurdles (18.95)
The state Class 3A meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
