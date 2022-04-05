The White Bear Lake girls placed seventh of 14 teams in the Griak Invitational indoor track meet Saturday at the University of Minnesota to open the season. Top finishes were by Katelyn Porter, third in the 400 dash (1:02.40); Riley Robovsky, tied for third in pole vault (7-0); Annika Schroeder, fourth in the 800 run (2:40.78); and the third-place 4x800 relay team of Allyn Mattson, Naomi Rediger, Aveline McCabe, and Lily Schneider (11:07.57). Grace Squires tied for sixth in pole vault (6-0). McCabe was eighth in the 1600 run (6:03). Precious Boahan was eighth in shot put (29-8).

