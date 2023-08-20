In the opening competition for Mahtomedi’s 2023-24 sports school year, the Zephyr tennis team won two of three matches on Friday in a Stillwater tournament. The Zephyrs lost to Stillwater 6-1, then defeated Apple Valley 7-0 and Rochester Century 6-1. Mallory Langer, a sophomore, headed the singles lineup, while seniors Kate Hoffman and Olivia Bengston headed the doubles lineup. Each lost against Stillwater and won their other two matches. Lily Carlson at 3-singles had the lone point against Stillwater.
Stillwater 6, Mahtomedi 1
No. 1 — Karina Fischer, S, def Mallory Langer 6-1, 6-1
No. 2 — Taylor Erickson, S, def Alayna Bartylla 6-3, 6-4
No. 3 — Lily Carlson, M, def Jazzy Kruse 6-1, 6-2
No. 4 — Gretchen Wenner, S, def Amber Schaefer 6-3, 6-4
No. 1 — Morgan Perkins/Haley Swanson, S, def Kate Hoffman/Olivia Bengtson 7-6, 6-4
No. 2 — Sarah Dollerschell/Grace Clinton, S, def Hanna Meslow/Molly Moffitt 6-2, 7-5
No. 3 — Greta Munson/Katherine Smith, S, def Ali Weaver/Belle Lapos 6-2, 4-6, 10-3.
Mahtomedi 7, Apple Valley 0
No. 1 — Mallory Langer, M, def. Kemiah Cook 6-2, 6-4
No. 2 — Alayna Bartylla, M, def. Tessa Myers 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 — Greta Munson, M, def. India Rutten 6-3, 6-3
No. 4 — Stella Schroeder, M, def. Emma Arndtsen 6-0, 6-0
No. 1 — Kate Hoffman/Olivia Bengtson, M, def. Megan Ngugen/Molly Hentges 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 — Hanna Meslow/Molly Moffitt, M, def. Sarah Schaefer/Vivian Chen 6-1, 6-1
No. 3 — Lily Carlson/Katherine Smith, M, def. Faith Hoff/Stella Wiens 6-0, 6-0
Mahtomedi 6, Rochester Century 1
No. 1 — Mallory Langer, M, def. Reetu Gurung 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Alayna Bartylla, M, def. Tea McEachern 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 — Jasmine Yu, RC, def. Greta Munson 6-1, 6-3
No. 4 — Stella Schroeder, M, def. Elma Zhang 7-6, 6-3
No. 1 — Kate Hoffman/Olivia Bengtson, M,def. Sarah Nevenheim/Rachel Taunton 6-1, 6-3
No. 2 — Hanna Meslow/Molly Moffitt, M, def. Kaitlin Osburn/Ria Shah 6-1, 7-5
No. 3 — Lily Carlson/Katherine Smith, M, def. Lydia Logelin/May Yu 6-1, 6-1
