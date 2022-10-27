Mahtomedi rolled through its state tournament opener Tuesday evening, defeating Winona 5-1 at Farmington. Lauren Coy delivered two goals, and Lily Lindquist, Katelyn Beulke and Katlyn Moltzan one each. Alivia Bell scored for Winona (12-6-2). The Zephyrs (17-2) now face the winner of Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m., at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Girls soccer: Zephyrs top Winona 5-1, advance to state semifinals
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Girls x-country: Cougars head back to state after close runner-up finish at section
- Boys x-country: Cougars edge conference rivals to repeat as 7AAA champ, return to state
- Girls soccer: Zephyrs top Winona 5-1, advance to state semifinals
- Girls x-country: Mahtomedi girls place 2nd in section, advance to state
- Girls x-country: Bears have 3 state qualifiers, place 3rd in section
- Boys x-country: Zephyrs have two state qualifiers, place 3rd in section
- Volleyball: Bears season over after loss to Roseville
- Tennis: Mustangs top Thief River Falls 6-1 for state 5th-place finish
Most Popular
Articles
- Bears Hall of Fame adds Tuckner, Zajac
- Mounds View fifth grader to be showcased at World Series
- Zoning issues prevent modern upgrades to home
- League of Women Voters forum informs voters about sheriff race
- Hurricane Ian: ‘We are the lucky ones’
- Maplewood may follow neighbor’s lead on Purple Line
- Letters to the Editor
- Centennial teacher finishes top 5 in state singing competition
- Letters to the Editor
- Volleyball: Bears go 5-0 at Irondale tournament
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 28
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
-
Oct 29
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.