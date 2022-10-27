Mahtomedi rolled through its state tournament opener Tuesday evening, defeating Winona 5-1 at Farmington. Lauren Coy delivered two goals, and Lily Lindquist, Katelyn Beulke and Katlyn Moltzan one each. Alivia Bell scored for Winona (12-6-2). The Zephyrs (17-2) now face the winner of Benilde-St. Margaret’s vs. Alexandria on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 12:30 p.m., at U.S. Bank Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.