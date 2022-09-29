Mahtomedi grabbed the Metro East lead with a 2-0 win over Hill-Murray, its perennial arch rival in both conference and section, on Wednesday on the Pioneers’ field.
The No. 2 ranked Zephyrs are 4-0 in the Metro East and 9-2 overall with seven straight wins, four of those by shutout. The No. 3 Pioneers are 3-1 and 7-3-1.
