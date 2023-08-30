Mahtomedi scored on a free kick and Harlow Berger made 13 saves as the Zephyrs edged White Bear Lake 1-0 on Tuesday evening in Mahtomedi. The Zephyrs are 2-1, allowing just two goals in three games. The Bears are 0-1-1, allowing just two goals. The lone score came with 22 minutes left, off a free kick just inside midfield. Sophia Peer fielded a pass from Emily Muetzel in the center of the field, took one touch, then shot from 30 yards into the net. “After the goal, WBL controlled much of the play,” Zephyr coach Dave Wald said, “and our sophomore goalie Harlow Berger had to come up big to preserve the victory.”
Girls soccer: Zephyrs nip Bears 1-0
- By Bruce Strand, sports writer
