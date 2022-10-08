Mahtomedi outscored three opponents 25-0 in the final week of the regular season, most notably Hastings 4-0 on Thursday to wrap up a 7-0 campaign in the Metro East Conference. 

Katelyn Beulke notched three goals and Lily Lindquist had the other against Hastings while Jacque Worden made three saves for the shutout.

