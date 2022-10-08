Mahtomedi outscored three opponents 25-0 in the final week of the regular season, most notably Hastings 4-0 on Thursday to wrap up a 7-0 campaign in the Metro East Conference.
Katelyn Beulke notched three goals and Lily Lindquist had the other against Hastings while Jacque Worden made three saves for the shutout.
The Zephyrs also scuttled North St. Paul 12-0 Tuesday and North Branch 9-0 Saturday, finishing the regular season with a 13-2 mark, 11 straight wins and five straight shutouts.
The three-time defending state champs, are top-seeded in Section 4AA which starts Wednesday. Seeding will take place Sunday.
The MEC standings were Mahtomedi 7-0, Two Rivers 5-2, Hill-Murray 5-2, Hastings 3-3-1, Simley 2-4-1, South St. Paul 1-5-1, and North St. Paul 0-7.
In the three matches, Beulke logged eight goals and six assists, lifting the senior forward’s season total to 25 goals. Kaitlyn Moltzan notched five goals, Lindquist four, Aynslea Ulschmid two, and Cecilia Emery, Sophie Peer, Presley Albers, Faith Peper, Kaila Ochs and Olivia Thiele one each. Worden and Stella Grawbow manned the nets.
