Mahtomedi girls soccer won its opener at Rochester Century 4-2 on Saturday afternoon after getting rained out in the first half against Rochester Mayo on Friday night.
Scoring against Century were Katelyn Beulke (assisted by Cambelle Waldspurger), Audrey Barry (Beulke), Barry again (Annabel Hillstrom) and Lily Lindquist (Beulke).
On a grass field with a strong south wind, the Zephyrs led 2-1 at the half.
“We had wind at our back and dominated play, but we’re frustrated by a hot goalie,” said Mahtomedi coach David Wald. ”Second half, we were able to keep pressure on, but Century used wind to clear the ball and counterattack.”
It was tied 2-2 after 60 minutes but the Zephyrs got the last two goals. Paige Jansen, goalkeeper, made four saves.
In the Mayo game, play was halted with 10 minutes left in the half and the score tied 1-1.
