The Mahtomedi Zephyrs celebrated a section championship win twice Tuesday night, and the second one was for real.
The Zephyrs went to a shootout against Totino-Grace and won it 4-2 at home, officially defeating the Eagles 2-1 for the Section 4AA crown. The five shootout participants hugged at midfield and were quickly enveloped by the rest of the squad rushing from the sidelines.
At the end of regulation, the Zephyrs had scored an apparent last-second game-winner on a rebound off a free kick, and broke into a delirious celebration, but the officials conferred for a minute, then ruled that the clock had run out.
Two grueling 10-minute sudden-death overtimes went scoreless. Zephyrs goalie Paige Jansen dived to knock away one strong shot by the Eagles in the first OT. Kate Beulke almost won it in the first OT with a header off a corner kick that hit the crossbar. Audrey Barry launched three strong shots from about 20 yards that went just wide in the two OT’s.
In the shootout, T-G made its first two shots, but their third shot sailed over the bar and the fourth was stopped by Jansen (twice, as she was called for moving too soon the first time). Meanwhile, Mahtomedi’s Jessica Searles, Anabel Hillstrom, Beulke and Lily Lindquist all buried their shots, with LIndquist’s sealing the win.
The Zephrys trailed 1-0 before Beulke knotted the score in the 67th minute, breaking down the middle of the field with defenders on her, shooting on the run from about 20 yards and steering the ball into the right corner of the net, her 18th goal of the season.
Totino-Grace, finishing 11-5-2, was playing in its second straight section shootout. They upset No. 2 seeded Hill-Murray 1-0 in the semifinals with a shootout that required 11 rounds before they prevailed 8-7.
Mahtomedi will make its 16th state appearance, seeking its 10th championship. They’ve won nine in Class A (the smaller of two classes). This year they’ll play in Class 2A, middle of three classes, in the first year of a three-class system. The first round of state games will be played Oct. 26 to 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.