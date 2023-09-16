White Bear Lake posted its fourth win in six days, thumping a good Hill-Murray team 6-1 at home Saturday. Jenna Maloy drilled three goals, all in the first nine minutes. Also finding the net were Becca Smith, Madeline Thompson (assist by Cami Bachmeier) and Abby O’Brien (penalty kick). Smith assisted on three goals. The Bears are 6-2-2 and Hill-Murray is 6-2.
