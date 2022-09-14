Mahtomedi won its conference opener against South St. Paul 7-1 there Tuesday, with Kaitlin Moltzan, Lauren Coy and Katelyn Beulke booting two goals each and Emily Muetzel one. Goals were notched, in order, by Moltzan (assist by Beulke), Muetzel (Anabel Hillstrom), Coy (unassisted), Coy (Faith Peper), Beulke (Muetzel) and Beulke (unassisted) for a 6-0 halftime lead, and Moltzan (Beulke) Stella Grabow stopped for shots in the first half and Jackie Worden three of four in the second half.
