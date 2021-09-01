Mahtomedi got two goals from Audrey Barry and held off White Bear Lake 3-2 on Tuesday evening in Mahtomedi. The Zephyrs are 2-0 and handed the Bears (2-1) their first loss.
Anabel Hillstrom tallied Mahtomedi’s first goal and Abby O’Brien tied it for the Bears. Barry got behind the Bears defense and drilled the go-ahead goal from the left side of the net late in the half.
The second half was scoreless until 4:04 left when the speedy Barry scored on another one-on-one opportunity from the left side, making it 3-1. Lauren Eckerle scored for the Bears with eight seconds left.
