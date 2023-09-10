Mahtomedi clipped South St. Paul 4-2 in their conference opener at home Thursday evening, then edged Mounds View 1-0 in a non-conference game Saturday. The Zephyrs are 5-2. Scoring against SSP (3-2-1) were Kaitlyn Moltzan (assist by Ceci Emery), Allie Rippentrop (Presley Albers), Olivia Thiele (Lauren Cox) and Rippentrop again (Harlow Berger) as time expired. Brooke Viner had both goals by the Packers. Aynslea Ulschmid had the lone goal against the Mustangs (3-3), assisted by Allie McCleery, In goal were Berger with two saves against SSP and Stella Grabow with five saves against Mounds View.
Girls soccer: Mahtomedi tops South St. Paul 4-2 and Mounds View 1-0
