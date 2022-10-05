Mahtomedi clinched the Metro East championship with a 12-0 rout of North St. Paul on Tuesday, their ninth straight win and third shutout in a row.  The Zephyrs are 6-0 in conference with one match left, at home against Hastings on Thursday. The second-place teams are Two Rivers and Hill-Murray, each 4-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.