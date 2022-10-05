Mahtomedi clinched the Metro East championship with a 12-0 rout of North St. Paul on Tuesday, their ninth straight win and third shutout in a row. The Zephyrs are 6-0 in conference with one match left, at home against Hastings on Thursday. The second-place teams are Two Rivers and Hill-Murray, each 4-2.
