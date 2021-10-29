Mahtomedi got two quick goals from Katelyn Beulke and went on to defeat Mankato West 4-1 in the first round of the state Class AA soccer tournament on Thursday evening in Eden Prairie.
The No. 3 seeded Zephyrs (15-2-2) will face No. 2 Academy of Holy Angels (19-0-1) in the semifinals on Nov. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.
In the other semifinal, No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s (17-0-1) will duel No. 5 Cloquet-Carlton (17-2). The championship will be played Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. The third-place game will be played Friday, Nov. 4, at West St. Paul Athletics Center, 11 a.m.
In a game played in a constant mist, Zephyrs weathered a turbulent start as the Scarlets had three early corner kicks.
Beulke, junior forward, scored at 2:28 (assisted by Lily Lindquist) and 3:44, giving her 20 for the season. Sophomore midfielder Lauren Coy found the net at 19:40, making it 3-0.
Audrey Barry scored in the 49th minute and the Zephyrs had a 4-0 cushion. Annelise Winch got the Scarlets (13-5-2) on the board with her 29th goal, in the 70th minute.
Wald said Lily Lindquist at center mid “moved the ball side to side and was all over the place defensively.”
Making assists for the Zephyrs were Campbelle Waldspurger (two), Barry and Lindquist.
Mahtomedi coach David Wald assessed: “We can play a lot better. Our focus and effort could be a lot better. But If you told me before the game we’d win 4-1, I’d have taken that … Other than the first three minutes, we had a pretty good first half. Then we got a little sloppy in the second half. The weather had something to do with it.”
Mahtomedi has won in the first round in 14 of 16 state tournament appearances; the only times they lost was in a one-class tournament (1995) and one year they were in the large-school class. The Zephyrs now enter the semifinals where they’ve won 10 of 14.
In the other quarterfinals, Benilde-St. Margaret’s beat Alexandria 5-0, Cloquet-Carlton beat St. Francis 1-0 and Holy Angels beat Byron 2-0.
