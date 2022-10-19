Mahtomedi’s three-time defending state champions earned another state tournament trip by defeating Hill-Murray 4-2 on Tuesday evening at home in a Section 4AA matchup of two top-five ranked teams.

Katelyn Beulke drilled her 26th and 27th goals of the season while Lauren Coy and Cecelia Emery also found the net for the No. 1 ranked and top-seeded Zephyrs. Stella Grabow was in goal.

