Mahtomedi’s three-time defending state champions earned another state tournament trip by defeating Hill-Murray 4-2 on Tuesday evening at home in a Section 4AA matchup of two top-five ranked teams.
Katelyn Beulke drilled her 26th and 27th goals of the season while Lauren Coy and Cecelia Emery also found the net for the No. 1 ranked and top-seeded Zephyrs. Stella Grabow was in goal.
Mahtomedi had a two-goal lead three times. No. 4 ranked Hill-Murray pulled within one goal twice, thanks to Elisabeth Thompson on a perfectly-placed free kick just under the bar and by Caylin Cantwell on a penalty kick.
Mahtomedi was up 3-2 midway through the second half when the Pioneers were called for tripping Beulke. After a teammate’s free kick struck the bar and bounced downward, Beulke pounced on the ball, after a brief skirmish, and buried the shot for a two-goal lead.
Mahtomedi takes a 14-2 record and 14 straight wins into the state tournament. First-round games will be held between Oct. 25 and 27. The Zephyrs had shut out their last seven opponent before Hill-Murray made things interesting in the finals.
The Pioneers finished 11-5-1 including a 2-0 loss to the Zephyrs in conference play.
