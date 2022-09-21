The Mahtomedi Zephyrs edged Two Rivers 1-0 on Tuesday evening in Mendota Heights. Katelyn Beulke scored in the 32nd minute off a crossing pass from Maddy McCoy. Jacque Worden was in goal for the shutout. Emily Muetzel, Kaila Och, and Savanna Stockness rotated at the two center back spots, while Allie McCleery, Claire Faulkner, Presley Albers, and AJ Lafrinier rotated at the two outside back spots.The Zephyrs are 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the Metro East. Two Rivers is 6-3 and 3-1 in conference.
