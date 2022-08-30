Mahtomedi’s defending state Class 2A champions opened the 2022 season with two victories in Rochester, over Mayo 5-0 on Friday and Century 3-2 on Saturday.
Scoring against Mayo were Katelyn Beulke (assist from Cece Emery) in the first half, and Kaitlyn Moltzan (Beulke), Faith Peper (Sophia Peer), Olivia Thiele (Aynslea Ulschmid) and Ulschmid in the second half.
