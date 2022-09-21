White Bear Lake lost to No. 1 ranked, defending state champion Stillwater 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday evening in a rollercoaster battle interrupted by lightning, rain and a change of venue in Stillwater.
The Ponies are 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the Suburban East Conference after winning the duel for the lead. The No. 10 ranked Bears are 7-3 overall and 3-1 in conference.
Stillwater struck quickly, twice, off Bear turnovers, with Lawrence Rylee scoring just 29 seconds in, followed by Luka Johnson at the three-minute mark, each lofting a shot high and in.
“It was really deflating on multiple fronts,” said Bear co-coach John Dierkhising. “We had worked and game-planned Stillwater’s tendency to hit the ball big on our turnovers in the middle of the field to their forward.”
Lightning north of the high school, then rain, compelled the referees to halt action at the eight-minute mark. The game was resumed, after an hour, indoors at the St. Croix Rec Center dome.
With some time to to settle down, the Bears came out strong after the break. Emma Merriman, from the top of the box, drilled the ball inside the far post, off a feed from Becca Smith. Jenna Maloy tied it 2-2 when she beat the goalie one-on-one after Cami Bachmeier slotted her the ball behind the Pony defense.
Johnson regained the lead for Stillwater with another high-and-in shot, from the top of the box, before halftime.
Early in the second half, an apparent Maloy goal was called back due to an offside call. Maloy got another chance 10 minutes later and delivered her second one-on-one goal of the game, after Smith chipped the all to her over the top, knotting the score 3-3;
Maloy had another breakaway shot as time was running out, but Pony freshman goalkeeper Reese Elzen knocked that one away just as the ball was rolling past the post.
There was a dispute at that point. With no scoreboard or clock operator, the Bear coaches pointed out that the officials, running the clock, had not stopped it after the goal or the disallowed goal. They got the refs to put 30 seconds on the clock so the Bears could run a corner play. However, Stillwater coaches protested and the refs changed the decision.
Stillwater’s Grace Shwoch, off of a corner kick from Johnson, scored at the four-minute mark of the first of two five-minute overtime sessions.
“It was an exciting game, crazy with the venue switch, but the girls came away optimistic knowing they will be able to compete for the section championship,” Dierkhising said. The Bears hope to get another shot in the section at Stillwater, which is 5-0-1 against them in their last six meetings.
