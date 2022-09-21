White Bear Lake lost to No. 1 ranked, defending state champion Stillwater 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday evening in a rollercoaster battle interrupted by lightning, rain and a change of venue in Stillwater.

The Ponies are 10-1 overall and 4-0 in the Suburban East Conference after winning the duel for the lead. The No. 10 ranked Bears are 7-3 overall and 3-1 in conference. 

