A rare corner kick goal turned out to be the difference as Mahtomedi nipped Holy Angels 2-1 in the Class AA girls soccer semifinals Thursday at US Bank Stadium. The Zephyrs will play for the championship against Benilde-St. Margaret's on Saturday at 1 p.m. Campbelle Waldspurger steered a corner kick directly into the far corner of the net to break a 1-1 tie in the 30th minute. Holy Angels had taken a 1-0 lead in the 20th minute with Audrey Garton scoring her 25th goal. Audrey Barry knotted the score by darting into a seam in front of the net to score in the 25th minute. The Zephyrs had 14 shots on goal to six by the Co-Stars. Mahtomedi is 9-1 in state championship games but will be an underdog this time as top-seeded BSM beat them during the regular season.

