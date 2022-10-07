Katelyn Beulke led with three goals and an assist as conference champion Mahtomedi closed the regular season with a 4-0 win over Hastings at home Thursday evening. Beulke, senior forward, has 22 goals for the season. Lily Lindquist had the other goal and an assist. Jacque Worden made three saves in the shutout, which was the Zephyrs’ fourth in a row and eighth overall. Mahtomedi finished a 7-0 campaign in the Metro East, with Two Rivers and Hill-Murray tying for second, each 5-2. The Zephyrs, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A behind Holy Angels, take a 12-2 overall record into Section 4AA. The first two rounds will be Wednesday and Saturday.

