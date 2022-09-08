Mahtomedi thumped Orono 5-0 at home Tuesday evening, improving to 3-2. Katelyn Beulke scored twice, assisted by Cecilia Emery each time, and assisted on a pair of goals, by Olivia Thiele and Anabel Hillstrom. The Zephyrs’ opening goal came from Lily Lindquist, assisted by Sophia Peer. Stella Grabow made five saves for the shutout.
