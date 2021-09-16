White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 58F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.