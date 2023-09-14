White Bear Lake got two quick goals and went on to defeat Roseville Area 7-1 there Wednesday evening. The Bears are 4-2-2 overall and 3-0-0 in the Suburban East. Roseville is 0-5. Just 16 seconds into the game, Alivia Farrell scored from just outside the left post, off the opening face-off. Jenna Maloy made it 2-0 two minutes later as she beat two defenders to a ball at midfield, pulled away and beat the goalie one-on-one.
