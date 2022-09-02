Strategic moves paid off quickly for White Bear Lake and got the Bears started on a 5-2 win over Eagan there Wednesday evening.
“We moved senior winger Emma Merriman to the opposite side of the field,” co-coach John Dierkhising said, “so she could be more comfortable getting the ball deeper towards the end line with her right foot for crosses.”
Merriman connected with Jenna Malloy to set up the first goal of the game. The Bears notched four goals in the first half on balls crossed from the end line.
“We’ve been pushing the team to find the end line more coming from the outside, as it puts pressure on the defense when they have to face their goal,” Dierkhising said.
The other Bear goals came from Merriman, Elizabeth Wallek, Maddie Thompson and Malloy again.
The Bears are 2-1 and Eagan is 1-3.
