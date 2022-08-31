White Bear Lake has opened the season with two games against teams who played in state championship games last year. The Bears are 1-1 after tripping defending state Class 2A champion Mahtomedi 1-0 at home Tuesday evening.
Cami Bachmeier, junior forward, delivered the lone goal, four minutes into the second half, on a through ball from midfielder Becca Smith.
The Bears permitted only three shots on goalie the Zephyrs (2-1), all stopped by freshman goalie Chloe Tocko in her varsity debut. The Bears managed nine shots on goal, with Zephyr goalie Stella Grabow fending off eight of them.
The Bears lost their opener Saturday to Centennial, 1-0. The Cougars were Class 3A runners-up.
The Bears and Zephyrs, next-door neighbors but not in the same conference, have dueled evenly in recent years. Mahtomedi, always playing one class below the Bears, has won the last four state tournaments played, in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2021. During that time, the Bears have won three of five early- season matchups, all by one goal. Mahtomedi won 3-2 last year.
