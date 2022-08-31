White Bear Lake has opened the season with two games against teams who played in state championship games last year. The Bears are 1-1 after tripping defending state Class 2A champion Mahtomedi 1-0 at home Tuesday evening. 

Cami Bachmeier, junior forward, delivered the lone goal, four minutes into the second half, on a through ball from midfielder Becca Smith. 

