White Bear Lake stymied Cretin-Derham Hall 2-0 at home Tuesday evening in their next-to-last conference match. It was 0-0 until the 68th minute when Cami Bachmeier scored via a cross from Sydney Johnson. In the 73rd minute, Johnson made int 2-0 on a breakaway ball over the top from Becca Smith. Autumn Make made four saves in the shutout. The Bears, 11-4 overall and 6-2 in the Northwest Suburban, will close Thursday at Forest Lake.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.