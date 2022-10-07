White Bear Lake closed the regular season with a 5-0 win over Forest Lake on Thursday evening, with goals by Becca Smith, Emma Merriman, Cami Bachmeier, Jenna Malloy, and Elizabeth Wallek. In goal, Chloe Tocko made three saves. The Bears tied for second in the Suburban East Conference. Stillwater placed first with an 8-1 record and the Bears and Woodbury were each 7-2. The Bears are 12-4 overall heading into Section 4AAA. They are likely to be seeded third and would then open Wednesday at home against opponent to be determined Sunday evening

