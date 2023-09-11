White Bear Lake defeated conference rival Mounds View 3-0 on Monday evening at home, logging all their goals in the first half.
Jenna Maloy hit a penalty kick after being taken down in the box. Becca Smith steered a low shot past the goalie, assisted by Maloy. Cami Bachmeier made it 3-0 on a corner kick as Abby O’Brien go the ball to her near the front post.
Autumn Maki in goal made six saves for the shutout. The Bears have three shutouts in the last four games along with a 2-1 loss to unbeaten Edina.
“The team is playing elite defense right now, so we just need to continue to finish on the offensive end better,” assessed co-coach John Dierkhising.
The Bears are 3-2-1 overall and 2-0 in conference. Mounds View is 3-4-0 and 1-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.