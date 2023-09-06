White Bear Lake nabbed its first victory, over Andover 2-0, in Andover on Tuesday evening. The Bears had a loss and two ties previously. Andover is 2-2-1.
There was no score until 9:45 left in the game when Jenna Maloy hit a nice shot from the corner of the 18 yard mark after Elizabeth Wallek sent her in with a ball down the line from near midfield. Becca Smith made it 2-0 with 1:52 left, finding the net from top of the 18 off a pass from Maloy.
