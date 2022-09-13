White Bear Lake scored twice in overtime to shake off East Ridge 3-1 on Monday evening in Woodbury. The Bears (5-2) got a corner-kick goal scored by Abby O’Brien in the first half lead. The Raptors (3-5) scored into an open net off a turnover in the second half. In the extra session, Jenna Maloy took a slotted pass from Becca Smith and steered it low into the net. Smith provided another assist shortly after, booting a ball behind the defense that Cami Bachmeier deposited into the net.

