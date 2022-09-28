White Bear Lake fended off a rally by Roseville Area to defeat the Raiders 3-2 in Roseville on Tuesday.
Jenna Malloy scored twice for the Bears in the first half. Roseville caught up with goals by Ashwini Sandanayake and Julia Freed, each assisted by Ruby Eskin, in the second half. The Bears got the go-ahead goal from Madeline Thompson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.