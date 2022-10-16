White Bear Lake’s soccer season ended with a 1-0 loss to Woodbury on Saturday at Woodbury. It was Woodbury’s second 1-0 win over the Bears this year and 10th shutout in the last 12 games. The Bears were stout on defense as well, except for giving up a goal to Royal freshman Ivella Barber just 45 seconds into the game. On that play,Bear co-coach John Dierkhising said, defenders “just kept dropping (back) and their forward kept taking the space” until she was close enough to shoot. Offensively, he said, “We tried everything to crack their back line and nothing worked.”  The No. 3 seeded Bears finished 13-5 while the No. 2 Royals (13-3) advanced to the finals against No. 1 Stillwater (13-2).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.