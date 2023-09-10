White Bear Lake took on Edina (7-0) at home Saturday and lost 2-1. “They are a really good team and have a number of players going to Division I, so it was good to see us hang in there,” said John Dierkhising, co-coach. The Bears are 2-2-2 against a rugged schedule.  Edina led 2-0 (including a penalty kick) before a 29-minute delay due to lightning. Jenna Maloy scored off a chip over the top from Becca Smith, but the Bears couldn’t get the equalizer. The Hornet goalie made one key save with her face. Autumn Maki notched seven saves for the Bears.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.