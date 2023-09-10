White Bear Lake took on Edina (7-0) at home Saturday and lost 2-1. “They are a really good team and have a number of players going to Division I, so it was good to see us hang in there,” said John Dierkhising, co-coach. The Bears are 2-2-2 against a rugged schedule. Edina led 2-0 (including a penalty kick) before a 29-minute delay due to lightning. Jenna Maloy scored off a chip over the top from Becca Smith, but the Bears couldn’t get the equalizer. The Hornet goalie made one key save with her face. Autumn Maki notched seven saves for the Bears.
