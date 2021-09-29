White Bear Lake squeezed past the Roseville Area Raiders 1-0 at home Tuesday evening. Lauren Eckerle scored in the 55th minute, her 11th goal of the season, as she made a throw-in, and when the ball came back to her, she one-timed it to the near post.The Bears are 9-4 and the Raiders 5-5.

