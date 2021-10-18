For six straight seasons, White Bear Lake had lost in the girls soccer section semifinals. They were 64-27-3 in other games, but 0-6 in semifinals.
On Saturday, the Bears finally broke through that barrier with a 3-2 overtime win over East Ridge at home. They’ll duel top-seeded Stillwater there Tuesday, 7 p.m., seeking their first state trip since 2012.
It helped that the Bears had some new blood, especially Jenna Maloy, who delivered all three goals. She’s one of three freshmen starters.
“Our freshmen didn’t have anything to do with that (losing streak),” said John Dierkhising, co-coach with Dave Ashley.
So it was just another tournament game, with no semifinal stigma, for Maloy, who struck for the first two goals, early in the second half. She punched in a short-range rebound shot, then crushed one over the goalie from about 20 yards.
East Ridge (10-6-1) pulled even with a pair of goals that bounced in, off the insteps of Jessica Machovec and Madelyn Poor.
Less than three minutes into the OT, Maloy found an opening down the middle of the field, dribbled past defenders and launched a knee-high shot. Goalie Lauren Hedlund got a hand on the ball to no avail.
“When it hit the goalie’s hand, I thought, oh, no, did I miss?” Maloy said. But the shot had plenty of juice and splashed into the net for her sixth goal of the playoffs and 13th of the season.
Dierkhising said coaches told Maloy before the OT to stay off the two East Ridge backs to have room to get her feet on the ball, then turn to take them on. “She did exactly that on the winning goal,” he said.
The win was a huge relief for Bears seniors who’ve been ousted by East Ridge three straight years, ending strong seasons (32-13-3 combined). “This feels great,” acknowledged Eckerle, senior captain and four-year starter. Eckerle, now second on the team with 12 goals, cited Maloy for “a lot more composure” than your average freshman.
Dierkhising said “relief” is a good way to put it.
“Losing in the semi’s all those years with a Top 10 caliber team really overshadowed how good our program has been in the past seven years and change,” acknowledged Dierkhising. He had hoped East Ridge would be the semifinal foe again for the seniors’ sake. “I thought that playing them again this year would be our best bet to snap that streak, having that added incentive.”
Something always seems to happen in the semifinals, he noted. A penalty kick last year. The year before, a defensive player out of position on a corner kick play they practiced all the time. On Saturday, Eckerle had a goal called back, but this time the Bears overcame it.
East Ridge almost won it in the first minute of the OT, putting pressure on the goal and launching a strong shot, but Bear goalie Autumn Maki smothered it with a dive to her left.
The No. 8 ranked Bears (13-4-1) now need an upset of No. 4 Stillwater (12-3-2) to advance to state. Stillwater beat the Bears 2-0 in conference play. The Bears haven’t beaten the Ponies since 2017.
