Number one ranked Rosemount handed No. 10 White Bear Lake a 5-0 defeat on Saturday in Rosemount. The Irish are 6-1 and have outscored opponents 20-3, although they will relinquish their top rank in the next poll due to their 2-0 loss to defending state champion Stillwater (7-0) last Tuesday. The Bears are 4-2, also losing to No. 8 Centennial 1-0.
- Girls soccer: Bears fall to top-ranked Rosemount
