White Bear Lake tallied three second-half goals to defeat Tartan 3-0 in their Section 4AAA opener at home Wednesday evening. Gabby Hofeld, Abby O’Brien and Jenna Maloy found the net for the Bears (13-4), with Becca Smith and Anna Marie Millard providing assists. The Bears allowed just two shots on goal by the Titans (7-8-1) against goalie Autumn Maki. The No. 3 seeded Bears will play at No. 2 Woodbury (12-3) in the semifinals on Saturday, 3 p.m.

