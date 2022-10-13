White Bear Lake tallied three second-half goals to defeat Tartan 3-0 in their Section 4AAA opener at home Wednesday evening. Gabby Hofeld, Abby O’Brien and Jenna Maloy found the net for the Bears (13-4), with Becca Smith and Anna Marie Millard providing assists. The Bears allowed just two shots on goal by the Titans (7-8-1) against goalie Autumn Maki. The No. 3 seeded Bears will play at No. 2 Woodbury (12-3) in the semifinals on Saturday, 3 p.m.
Girls soccer: Bears down Tartan 3-0, face Woodbury in semifinals
Latest News
- Boys x-country: Centennial places 3rd in 14-team NWSC meet
- Girls x-country: Cougars win NWSC by wide margin; 8 make all-conference
- Tennis: Mustangs head to state; beat Roseville 6-1 in section finals
- Girls soccer: Bears down Tartan 3-0, face Woodbury in semifinals
- Boys soccer: Cougars trip Anoka 3-0 in section, face No. 1 Andover
- Girls soccer: Centennial thumps C-I 7-0, face No. 1 Andover in semi's
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Council divided on 6-story apartment
Most Popular
Articles
- Shoreview walk club to celebrate Walk & Roll to School Day
- White Bear Lake Area Historical Society remembers valued coworker
- Hodgson Road to get a major face-lift
- Washington County Sheriff Reports
- Volleyball: Mahtomedi tops North, clinches at least share of MEC title
- What's Happening: Local Events
- White Bear Lake churches partner to form Table 2.19
- Moratorium sticks, cannabis products temporarily banned
- Letters to the editor
- City Council weighs in on development concepts
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 13
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 15
-
Oct 16
-
Oct 18
-
Oct 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.