White Bear Lake blanked Park of Cottage Grove 3-0 at home Thursday evening, improving to 4-1 in conference and 8-3 overall. Anna Marie Millard scored one goal and assisted on the other two, by Abby O’Brien and Alivia Ferrell. Autumn Maki stopped three shots on goal by Park (2-7).
- Legals VH 9-7-22 (1)
