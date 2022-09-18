White Bear Lake handed Hill-Murray its first loss, 2-1 in overtime, with Cami Bachmeier and Becca Smith teaming for both goals, at home Saturday.
The Bears (7-2) tied it 1-1 late in the half on a corner kick with Bachmeier finding the net a crossing pass from Smith. The second half was a stalemate. In the OT, Smith drilled a shot over the goal from 30.
Hill-Murray (5-1-1), ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, got on the board first. Sydney Johnson, Bear senior co-captain who is committed to Minnesota State-Mankato as a forward, was moved center back, in order to use her speed and ball-winning skills, said co-coach John Dierkhising. She gave up that first goal, but settled down with the rest of the defensive corps after that.
Hill-Murray, a perennial power, was added to the Bears schedule this year.
“They actually reached out to us to play, which was good as we hadn’t played them in a number of years,” said Dierkhising. “Many of our players know their players, with some best friends and former teammates competing against each other.”
Next up for the Bears is Stillwater (9-1), the dominant team in their conference and section, there Tuesday at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-0 in the Suburban East.
