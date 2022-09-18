White Bear Lake handed Hill-Murray its first loss, 2-1 in overtime, with Cami Bachmeier and Becca Smith teaming for both goals, at home Saturday. 

The Bears (7-2) tied it 1-1 late in the half on a corner kick with Bachmeier finding the net a crossing pass from Smith. The second half was a stalemate. In the OT, Smith drilled a shot over the goal from 30. 

