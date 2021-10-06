White Bear Lake topped Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 in the next-to-last conference game Tuesday evening in St. Paul, Finding the net were senior Hailey Highland and freshmen Jenna Maloy and Becca Smith. Lauren Eckerle and Nicole Moore made assists. Goalie Addie Bachmeier stopped four of five shots. The Bears are 10-4-1 and will close the regular season hosting Forest Lake on Thursday. CDH is 7-6-1.
