White Bear Lake topped Cretin-Derham Hall 3-1 in the next-to-last conference game Tuesday evening in St. Paul, Finding the net were senior Hailey Highland and freshmen Jenna Maloy and Becca Smith. Lauren Eckerle and Nicole Moore made assists. Goalie Addie Bachmeier stopped four of five shots. The Bears are 10-4-1 and will close the regular season hosting Forest Lake on Thursday. CDH is 7-6-1.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.