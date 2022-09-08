White Bear Lake picked up its fourth straight win, blanking Mounds View 3-0 at home, sparked by Jenna Maloy with two goals and Autumn Maki with eight saves, on Wednesday evening in the Suburban East Conference opener.

The Mustangs were the third 2021 state tournament team the Bears (4-1) have faced; they lost to Centennial and beat Mahtomedi previously. Mounds View is 1-2-1 and has been shut out three times.

