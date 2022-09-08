White Bear Lake picked up its fourth straight win, blanking Mounds View 3-0 at home, sparked by Jenna Maloy with two goals and Autumn Maki with eight saves, on Wednesday evening in the Suburban East Conference opener.
The Mustangs were the third 2021 state tournament team the Bears (4-1) have faced; they lost to Centennial and beat Mahtomedi previously. Mounds View is 1-2-1 and has been shut out three times.
Maloy tallied the first goal on a breakaway after Gabby Hofeld steered the ball to her over the top.
Abby O’Brien made it 2-0 off a corner kick with an assist from Emma Merriman on a loose ball deflection.
“We have carved a niche on scoring off corners. It’s been a focus for us,” said John Dierkhising, co-coach.
Maloy made it 3-0 off a feed from Cami Bachmeier, who stole a pass at the top of the box and quickly found Maloy.
The Bears had 17 shots, 10 of them on goal, against Mustang all-state goalie Lauren McAlpine, who made 17 saves. Meanwhile, Bear keeper Maki “did a great job owning the 18-yard box” in posting the shutout, said Dierkhising.
